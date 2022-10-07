Williams, Schultz lead Texas Tech past Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Powered by goals from forwards Ashleigh Williams and Macy Schultz, Texas Tech downed Iowa State, 3-0, Thursday night at the John Walker Soccer.

Ashleigh Williams became the first Red Raider (6-3-5, 2-1-2 Big 12) to tally a multi-goal match this season; it was just the second of her career.

After a long pass from Elise Anderson, Ashleigh Williams shook off a Cyclone defender and fired a shot off into the back of the net to give Tech a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

The Texas Tech defense limited Iowa State (3-6-3, 0-3-1 Big 12) to just one shot through the opening 45 minutes.

After the break, Williams struck again in the 60th minute, this time off a free kick served by Charlotte Teeter. Then, just two minutes later, a foul inside the box set up Schultz to take a 3-0 lead.

Iowa State’s best look came in the 67th minute when Emma Mira line up for a penalty kick. However, instructed by Associate Head Coach Gibbs Keaton who coaches the goalkeepers, keeper Madison White made the save to blank the Cyclones.

With the shutout, White recorded her 23rd career shutout, putting her 2.5 clean sheets away from second in Tech’s career list.

Next Up Texas Tech will take Sunday off before heading to Manhattan, Kansas next Thursday. Kick off from Buser Family Park is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.