400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday.

LAR shoe giveaway at South Plains Mall (KCBD, Patricia Perry)

“This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”

The event host, the Lubbock Association of REALTORS, worked with the Communities In Schools organization to find the children who could benefit the most from a new pair of shoes.

Many of the children come from lower income families and schools, Fisher told KCBD. All children in a chosen household are given a pair of new shoes.

The event was also sponsored by:

Alliance Credit Union

Western Title

Service Title

The event will be located at the South Plains Mall at Shoe Department. The chosen students can get their shoes at any time between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

The children have already been chosen.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.