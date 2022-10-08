400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks

Local Listings
Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday.((Source: Pexels))
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday.

LAR shoe giveaway at South Plains Mall
LAR shoe giveaway at South Plains Mall(KCBD, Patricia Perry)

“This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”

The event host, the Lubbock Association of REALTORS, worked with the Communities In Schools organization to find the children who could benefit the most from a new pair of shoes.

Many of the children come from lower income families and schools, Fisher told KCBD. All children in a chosen household are given a pair of new shoes.

The event was also sponsored by:

  • Alliance Credit Union
  • Western Title
  • Service Title

The event will be located at the South Plains Mall at Shoe Department. The chosen students can get their shoes at any time between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

The children have already been chosen.

