400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday.
“This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
The event host, the Lubbock Association of REALTORS, worked with the Communities In Schools organization to find the children who could benefit the most from a new pair of shoes.
Many of the children come from lower income families and schools, Fisher told KCBD. All children in a chosen household are given a pair of new shoes.
The event was also sponsored by:
- Alliance Credit Union
- Western Title
- Service Title
The event will be located at the South Plains Mall at Shoe Department. The chosen students can get their shoes at any time between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
The children have already been chosen.
