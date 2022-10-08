End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 7.

Midland Greenwood 35 Snyder 13

Lubbock-Cooper 38 Amarillo 21

New Home 42 Seagraves 7

Kermit 40 Lamesa 8

Silverton 63 Lefors 13

Petersburg 60 Lorenzo 15

Abernathy 20 Idalou 3

Sudan 26 Hale Center 6

Abilene Wylie 38 Plainview 14

Floydada 40 Sundown 34 (OT)

Coahoma 35 Littlefield 28

Spearman 47 Dimmitt 0

Lockney 26 Crosbyton 21

Bushland 42 Muleshoe 0

Tascosa 21 Monterey 10

Ropes 35 Smyer 24

Valley 58 White Deer 13

Plains 22 Morton 2

Perryton 28 Levelland 10

Olton 40 Post 22

Ralls 27 Bovina 20

Roosevelt 39 Stanton 14

Loraine 50 O’Donnell 42

Stratford 40 Farwell 7

Frenship 49 Midland Legacy 34

Friona 13 Tulia 7

New Deal 40 Tahoka 2

Kress 56 Anton 0

Loop 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit)

Whiteface 50 SpringLake-Earth 44

Klondike 60 Southland 12

Nazareth 53 Miami 8

Buena Vista 62 Meadow 14

Spur 79 Wellman-Union 12

Whitharral 54 Hart 8

Rankin 54 Sands 8

Jayton 51 Aspermont 16

Weatherford Christian 47 Lubbock Christian 28

Centennial 27 Hobbs 20

Trinity Christian 48 Colleyville Covenant 0

Kingdom Prep 52 Amarillo PCHEA 0

Ira 70 Rotan 24

Motley County 70 Guthrie 16

Lubbock Titans vs. Stephenville Faith (Saturday, Oct. 8)

Hermleigh 64 Roby 46

