End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 7.
Midland Greenwood 35 Snyder 13
Lubbock-Cooper 38 Amarillo 21
New Home 42 Seagraves 7
Kermit 40 Lamesa 8
Silverton 63 Lefors 13
Petersburg 60 Lorenzo 15
Abernathy 20 Idalou 3
Sudan 26 Hale Center 6
Abilene Wylie 38 Plainview 14
Floydada 40 Sundown 34 (OT)
Coahoma 35 Littlefield 28
Spearman 47 Dimmitt 0
Lockney 26 Crosbyton 21
Bushland 42 Muleshoe 0
Tascosa 21 Monterey 10
Ropes 35 Smyer 24
Valley 58 White Deer 13
Plains 22 Morton 2
Perryton 28 Levelland 10
Olton 40 Post 22
Ralls 27 Bovina 20
Roosevelt 39 Stanton 14
Loraine 50 O’Donnell 42
Stratford 40 Farwell 7
Frenship 49 Midland Legacy 34
Friona 13 Tulia 7
New Deal 40 Tahoka 2
Kress 56 Anton 0
Loop 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit)
Whiteface 50 SpringLake-Earth 44
Klondike 60 Southland 12
Nazareth 53 Miami 8
Buena Vista 62 Meadow 14
Spur 79 Wellman-Union 12
Whitharral 54 Hart 8
Rankin 54 Sands 8
Jayton 51 Aspermont 16
Weatherford Christian 47 Lubbock Christian 28
Centennial 27 Hobbs 20
Trinity Christian 48 Colleyville Covenant 0
Kingdom Prep 52 Amarillo PCHEA 0
Ira 70 Rotan 24
Motley County 70 Guthrie 16
Lubbock Titans vs. Stephenville Faith (Saturday, Oct. 8)
Hermleigh 64 Roby 46
