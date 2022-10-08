Escaped inmate from Mitchell County caught in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KCBD) - An inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City on Tuesday has been caught in Oklahoma City.

Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said 44-year-old Pedro Martinez, was arrested Friday evening around 6 p.m. The U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested Pedro Martinez at a hotel in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Martinez will be held in the Oklahoma County jail until he is extradited to Mitchell County.

Martinez, from Chihuahua, Mexico, was in jail on drug trafficking charges and money laundering. He was arrested on March 29 of this year on drug charges and had been awaiting trial until his escape Tuesday morning.

Martinez had been given “trustee” status in the inmate system within the last two months. He, along with other trustees, was helping unload a food supply truck Tuesday morning when he was able to slip away, escaping custody. The jailer supervising the trustees noticed he was gone at 5:28 a.m. and immediately reported it.

