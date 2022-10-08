Frenship alums awarded Dave Campbell Award for dedication to school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Frenship alums were awarded the Dave Campbell Community Connector Award at their football game on Friday night, to honor their service to Frenship schools for the last 22 years.

“Here at Frenship we use something called the serve model, the Frenship way, and they exemplify what that stands for,” Executive Principal of Frenship High School, Greg Hernandez, said.

Randy and Luann Curry are both Frenship graduates. When their kids got involved in sports at the school, they wanted to capture the moment.

“Everybody didn’t get photographed back then and as a parent we wanted those pictures, so we started taking pictures of our own children,” award recipient Luann Curry said. “And then, parents started asking us, ‘Hey would you do that for our child, too, on the same team?’ I said, ‘Of course we will!’”

Twenty-two years later, they still show up to every sporting event, graduation, and any other Frenship event. Head football coach Jay Northcutt, thought of them immediately when he was asked to nominate someone for Dave Campbell’s Community Connector Award.

Randy and Luann Curry being awarded the Dave Campbell's Community Connection Award at the Frenship High School football game. (KCBD, Peyton Toups)

Luann Curry called Northcutt asking why them, and he said it was an instinct.

“I said, ‘Well, I thought for about three seconds, and I immediately thought of you and Randy,’” Northcutt said. “Just because they’re so deserving of the nomination.”

The Currys have been getting reaction and action shots on the sidelines for years. As students graduate, grow up, and have kids - they’re now taking those kids’ photos, generation after generation.

“There’s never a quitting place of, well I know you, and I know your kid, and I know their kid, and pretty soon you just want to keep going,” Randy Curry said.

The couple says it’s not all about what can be seen through a lens.

“We don’t just take pictures of kids,” Randy Curry said. “A little pat on the back or picking somebody up on the sidelines and saying, ‘You’ll get ‘em next time,’ that goes a long way.”

Those who’ve had their photos taken are grateful.

“People that graduated in the early 2000′s, when I talk to those parents now and see them, they say, ‘You know we are so thankful now,’” Luann Curry said.

The Currys says their supporters got them here.

“And it’s not really just us, it’s the administrators and coaches who give us that opportunity,” Randy Curry said.

In addition to the award, Optimum, a cable brand, will make a $1,000 donation back to the Tiger Program in the Currys’ name.

