Hobbs patients directed to other hospitals as Covenant Health deals with water quality, safety issues

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs is “reducing services” and sending patients to other hospitals as they deal with environmental and safety issues.

The statement, released on Friday afternoon, says the hospital is concerned about water quality and unsecured points of entry that may be letting in rodents.

The statement says this building was built on previously undeveloped land and these issues are to be expected with a new building

Emergency staff will continue to see patients, but those needing additional care may be redirected to:

Nor-Lea Hospital District, 1600 North Main Street, Lovington, NM 88260

Yoakum County Hospital, 412 Mustang Drive, Denver City, TX 79323

Seminole Hospital District, 209 NW 8th Street, Seminole, TX 79360

Non-emergency patients are being directed to visit Covenant Medical Group’s Walk-In Clinic, located at 5320 N. Lovington Highway in Hobbs. They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Hobbs Fire Department released their own statement on Friday, saying “It is imperative for our community of Hobbs to understand, our department will continue to respond to 911 calls and transport patients to the appropriate facility, which will include the Covenant Health Hobbs Emergency Department.”

“If you feel you have an emergency, please call 911; however, if it is not an emergency, please call either your primary care physician or visit an emergency department at the following locations:

Nor-Lea Hospital District — Lovington, NM

Yoakum County Hospital — Denver City, TX

Seminole Hospital District — Seminole, TX

The Hobbs Fire Department say they have “called back additional personnel in order to staff stations and apparatus during this unprecedented time. Rest assured, our department will respond with the appropriate personnel, and patients will be evaluated and treated to the level we are capable of. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time, as we work with Covenant Health Hobbs during their mitigation process.”

