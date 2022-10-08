Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: Escaped inmate from Mitchell County captured

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

An inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City on Tuesday has finally been found and taken back into custody.

Two people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon.

The Lubbock Police Department has released details on the shooting near Texas Tech.

  • One person was injured during the incident
  • LPD believes the person injured themselves while trying to unholster the gun
  • Details here: UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech

