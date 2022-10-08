Saturday morning top stories: Escaped inmate from Mitchell County captured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

An inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City on Tuesday has finally been found and taken back into custody.

Authorities caught 44-year-old Pedro Martinez Friday evening in Oklahoma City

Martinez was in jail on drug trafficking charges and money laundering

Two people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 4:39 p.m.

One person sustained minor injuries and another was moderately injured

The Lubbock Police Department has released details on the shooting near Texas Tech.

One person was injured during the incident

LPD believes the person injured themselves while trying to unholster the gun

