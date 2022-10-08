Local Listings
WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon.

Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV.

KMYL My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) 6, UVerse 1014, Dish Network 14 and on additional cable systems across the South Plains.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll again have the Friday night Lubbock-Cooper game live on the KCBD Connected TV app for Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. Stay with Pete Christy and the KCBD Sports Team for high school football coverage all season long in the End Zone.

