A bit warmer Sunday, heavy rain for some through Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our rainy, cool pattern continues for the rest of the weekend with rain chances increasing even more by Monday.

Spotty showers will continue for the area through the night. Rain will be generally light overnight with mostly cloudy skies and cool temps. A low of 51 in Lubbock.

Mostly cloudy for your Sunday, a few peaks of sunshine will be possible. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, highs in the upper 60s to 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are again possible throughout the day tomorrow, although not everyone will see rain. Coverage will begin to become more widespread late Sunday into Monday, with widespread rain Monday afternoon. Some areas could see some heavy rain, while most will see less than an inch.

Temperatures will climb back into the mid-70s for the workweek, with overnight lows in the 40s/50s.

