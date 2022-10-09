Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

A bit warmer Sunday, heavy rain for some through Monday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our rainy, cool pattern continues for the rest of the weekend with rain chances increasing even more by Monday.

Lubbock rain chances
Lubbock rain chances(KCBD)

Spotty showers will continue for the area through the night. Rain will be generally light overnight with mostly cloudy skies and cool temps. A low of 51 in Lubbock.

Tomorrow's highs
Tomorrow's highs(KCBD)

Mostly cloudy for your Sunday, a few peaks of sunshine will be possible. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, highs in the upper 60s to 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are again possible throughout the day tomorrow, although not everyone will see rain. Coverage will begin to become more widespread late Sunday into Monday, with widespread rain Monday afternoon. Some areas could see some heavy rain, while most will see less than an inch.

Temperatures will climb back into the mid-70s for the workweek, with overnight lows in the 40s/50s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Shield
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche...
2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Hobbs patients directed to other hospitals as Covenant Health deals with water quality, safety issues
An 18-year-old was arrested Monday night accused of forcing his way into Odessa Regional...
Suspect accused of choking 2 infants after forcing his way into Odessa hospital nursery

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Saturday, Oct. 8
Daybreak Today Weather - Saturday, Oct. 8
Fall-like weather for the South Plains over the weekend. Rain chances increase later tonight...
Fall temperatures, rain possible through the weekend
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm