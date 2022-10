LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship Tigers are the End Zone Team of the Week after a District Opening 49-34 win over Midland Legacy.

It was the Tigers first win over the Rebels since 2016.

Frenship Quarterback Hudson Hutcheson was 24-28 for 463 yards and six touchdowns.

The Tigers have won 5 games in a row.

Congrats to the Frenship Tigers!

