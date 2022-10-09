Kanas eclipses 1,000 kills, Jones surpasses 300 career blocks against TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech volleyball team rallied against the TCU Horned Frogs, but would fall in a tough match, 24-26, 24-26, 25-22, 27-29, at Schollmaier Arena on Saturday night.

Two Red Raiders hit major milestones in the match as Brooke Kanas eclipsed over 1,000 kills with her 14 slams and now sits at 10th all-time in program history with 1,007. In addition, Karrington Jones reached the 300 career blocks mark with her seven on the night. She now has 305 total in her career.

Texas Tech (13-4, 2-2 Big 12) posted a .245 hitting clip in the match, while totaling 55 kills on 139 attacks. In addition, the Red Raiders tallied 53 assists, with junior Reese Rhodes collecting 50 of those, four aces, 52 digs and eight blocks.

Three Red Raiders posted double-digit kills as Kanas (14), Reagan Cooper (14) and Kenna Sauer (13) led the way. Sauer also collected her 10th double-double with 13 slams and a team-high 15 digs.

Caitlin Dugan had herself a night after totaling a season-high nine kills and an impressive .643 hitting clip. Defensively, KJ Adams joined Sauer with double-digit digs after collecting 12, while Maddie Correa added seven more.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set One

Both teams traded points at the beginning of the match to tie it at 4-4, then the Red Raiders took the lead thanks to a slam from Cooper. TCU won three-straight points to lead 8-6, but Tech came back to tie it at 8-all. TCU went on a run and would hold a 21-14 advantage, but the Red Raiders would come back and win 10 of the next 13 points to tie the set at 24-24. But, TCU held on to win the set by a score of 26-24.

Set Two

Just like the last set, both teams went back-and-forth to begin as they tied 4-4 with a Kanas kill. TCU would win the next two points, but then the Red Raiders scored the following two with a kill from Cooper and a service error by TCU. Texas Tech would then take the lead at 14-13 when Jones posted back-to-back blocks. Correa would increase the Red Raider advantage, 16-14, with an ace, then Tech would go up by three on a kill from Sauer. The Red Raiders had set point, but TCU won three-straight points to take the set, 26-24.

Set Three

The Red Raiders were on fire to start the third set, going on a 7-4 run highlighted by kills from Dugan, Sauer, Kanas and Cooper. Tech kept its lead until TCU tried to claw its way back, eventually tying the set at 15-15 after a 3-0 run. However, the Red Raiders recovered nicely, answering with a 5-0 run of their own. The Horned Frogs would cut into Tech’s lead at the end of the set, but not before the Red Raiders ended it with a 25-22 score on a Sauer slam.

Set Four

Another hot start for the Red Raiders ensued in set four when the team went out to an early 5-2 lead thanks to kills from Cooper, Sauer and Kanas, and an ace from Alex Torres. TCU went on a 3-0 run to cut into the lead before ultimately tying it all up at 13-13. Tech would win two-consecutive points on slams from Kanas and Cooper heading into the media timeout. At 19-16, TCU would come back to tie it all at 22-22. The two teams continued to trade points back-and-forth before TCU won the last two to claim the match, 29-27.

Notables

Fifth-year seniors Brooke Kanas and Karrington Jones both hit major milestones in the match… Kanas collected her 1,000th career kill while Jones reached 300 total blocks.

With her 14 kills tonight, Kanas also now sits at 10th all-time for kills in program history.

With a .417 hitting clip, tonight marks Kanas’ eighth time this season hitting above .400.

This is Jones’ third match with six or more blocks this season.

Kenna Sauer totaled her team-leading 10th double-double with 13 kills and 15 digs.

Caitlin Dugan tallied a season-high nine kills against TCU.

Up Next

The Red Raiders are back at home next Wednesday for a match against the Oklahoma Sooners at 6 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.

