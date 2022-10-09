Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Police investigating report of shooting in 1900 block of 66th Street

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of 66th on Sunday afternoon.

The initial call of shots fired came from University and the South Loop around 3 p.m.

The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot wound.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock
Texas Tech will have another opportunity this weekend to claim a road victory over a Top 25...
Texas Tech falls to OSU on the road 41-31
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7
Lubbock Police Department Shield
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen

Latest News

Texas Tech volleyball v. TCU
Kanas eclipses 1,000 kills, Jones surpasses 300 career blocks against TCU
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to OSU Cowboys
LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock
T.J. Patterson
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson