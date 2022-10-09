Police investigating report of shooting in 1900 block of 66th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of 66th on Sunday afternoon.

The initial call of shots fired came from University and the South Loop around 3 p.m.

The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot wound.

