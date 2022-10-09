Police investigating report of shooting in 1900 block of 66th Street
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of 66th on Sunday afternoon.
The initial call of shots fired came from University and the South Loop around 3 p.m.
The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot wound.
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
