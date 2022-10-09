Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to OSU Cowboys

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The Red Raiders lost to Oklahoma State University Cowboys on their second road game.

Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson.

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting from early Saturday morning.

As always, be sure to join Steve Divine, Angie Winn and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock
Texas Tech will have another opportunity this weekend to claim a road victory over a Top 25...
Texas Tech falls to OSU on the road 41-31
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7
Lubbock Police Department Shield
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche...
2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee

Latest News

Texas Tech volleyball v. TCU
Kanas eclipses 1,000 kills, Jones surpasses 300 career blocks against TCU
LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock
T.J. Patterson
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a...
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks