Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to OSU Cowboys

The Red Raiders lost to Oklahoma State University Cowboys on their second road game.

Tech was leading the Cowboys at the half, 24-20

The game closed out with a score of 41-31

Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson.

Patterson was a former District 2 counsilman and activist and Vietnam veteran

He died on Sept. 21 and his funeral was Saturday morning

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting from early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on Oct. 8

One person was injured and take to UMC, where they later died

