American Heart Association hosting walking event at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, is holding a walking event to encourage healthy activity, help people stay socially active, and raise money for life-saving research, education, and initiatives to end heart disease and stroke.

The event will be held this Saturday, October 15 at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School. Check-in is at 9:15 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit LubbockHeartWalk.org

