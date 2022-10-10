Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

American Heart Association hosting walking event at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School

The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain...
The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, is holding a walking event to encourage healthy activity, help people stay socially active, and raise money for life-saving research, education, and initiatives to end heart disease and stroke.(American Heart Association)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, is holding a walking event to encourage healthy activity, help people stay socially active, and raise money for life-saving research, education, and initiatives to end heart disease and stroke.

The event will be held this Saturday, October 15 at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School. Check-in is at 9:15 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit LubbockHeartWalk.org

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon.
Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to...
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
Tow truck pulling semi, trailer overturns blocking South Loop 289
Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle
Changing batteries in smoke detectors
Protecting your home from fires: Lubbock Fire Rescue gives tips
The capital murder trial began for Hollis Daniels, 24. Daniels is accused of shooting and...
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer