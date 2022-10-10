Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.

The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.

The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27.

The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5 decades they will not be reopening the park.

