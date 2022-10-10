Local Listings
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled

The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.

The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.

The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27.

The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5 decades they will not be reopening the park.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

PREVIOUS STORY: Joyland will not reopen, is now for sale

