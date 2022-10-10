Code Enforcement deployment for Clapp Park neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Clapp Park neighborhood can look forward to the upcoming code Administration Department neighborhood deployment on Wednesday, October 12, active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The purpose of the deployment is to identify violations such as nuisance weeds, substandard housing, and rubbish, advise the public on city ordinances, issue warnings or citations for violations, and allow residents an opportunity to dispose of unwanted items in a free roll-off dumpster.

The deployment area will be bounded by 34th street, Avenue Q, 50th Street, and University Avenue.

Code administration will have a field office set up at Clapp Park in the parking lot at 46th Street and Avenue U.

