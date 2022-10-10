Local Listings
Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle

All eastbound traffic on South Loop 289 is being diverted due to an overturned vehicle. The crash is between Quaker Ave. and Indiana Ave.(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All eastbound traffic on South Loop 289 is being diverted due to an overturned vehicle. The crash is between Quaker Ave. and Indiana Ave.

Reports are a tow truck was pulling a semi and the trailer is on its side, blocking all lanes of traffic.

There is no word if there are injuries.

All motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Traffic is backed up past Slide Road and is being diverted off of the loop at the Quaker exit.

