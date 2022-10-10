Local Listings
Good Samaritan robbed after stopping to help couple in disabled vehicle

Hockley County Sheriff's Office
Hockley County Sheriff's Office
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man was robbed and injured early Monday morning after stopping to help a couple with what appeared to be a disabled vehicle in Hockley County.

The man told deputies he stopped to help a man and a woman who were standing next to a vehicle in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle had its emergency flashers on. It was between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. near FM 300 and Drill Stem Road, which is southwest of Levelland.

The man told deputies the couple asked him for a cell phone and was attacked by the male suspect.

He said he was hit in the head and a sharp object was used to cause multiple minor cuts on his body.

The suspects are described as White or Hispanic. The man is about 6′0″ with a cross tattoo under his right eye and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a long sleeved black shirt.

The woman is described as having shoulder-length dark hair.

They were in a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro, possibly a 2012 to present year model, with red stickers across the rear window. The stickers were of writing and not a logo design.

The couple drove off northbound on Drill Stem Road and onto FM 300.

The victim was treated for minor injury and released from the hospital. 

Deputies are currently asking anyone with information about this offense, or have information about the vehicle described, please contact the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at 806-894-3126.

