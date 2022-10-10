Local Listings
Hillside Christian Church to host 6|8 Summit

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Business Operating On Mission (BOOM) is pleased to announce the 6|8 Summit! The 6|8 Summit is being held at Hillside Christian church, located at 6202 Milwaukee Ave., on Friday October 14th from 8 AM – 5 PM. This is a FREE event, but it will require a ticket.

A person can register at www.sixeightsummit.com.

This event will feature Cyntoia Brown-Long who is an author, speaker, and advocate for criminal justice reform and victims of trafficking. She currently travels the country bringing a message of hope and deliverance. To learn more about her, please visit www.sixeightsummit.com/speakers.

We will also have Boniface Shonga of Zambia, Africa making the trek to Lubbock, Texas for the Summit. Boniface is a Bishop in Zambia Africa alongside his role as President of Emit Global, a non-profit organization based out of Africa. Emit’s mission is to raise up godly leaders on the continent of Africa and beyond as they reach across the globe.

To learn more about Boniface, and all the other speakers, please visit www.sixeightsummit.com/speakers.

