I Beat Pete Challenge #999: Tractor Bowling

By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Closing in on 1,000 challenges, this month for challenge #999, we did some tractor bowling to promote the 20th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show, which is this Friday & Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the FiberMax Center for Discovery at East Broadway & Canyon Lakes Drive.

We each drove a very rare 1950 High Clearance Vegetable Tractor with a bowling ball dangling from a chain on the back over a set of bowling pins trying to knock as many down as we could.

When I started I Beat Pete back in 1996, it was originally called Pete’s Sports Challenge. I said when I did my very first challenge, I wanted to do 1000 challenges.

I’m almost there.

It has been a blessing to spotlight all the sports, games, athletes and events in West Texas through this popular segment.

If I had a dollar for every time I have heard “I Beat Pete”, especially just out in the community pumping gas or walking into a store, I would be a millionaire!

I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop.

