KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abe

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Abe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

Abe is a big, lovable, confident dog who loves walks and belly rubs. He also loves playing with other dogs. Abe is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Feathers.

Meet Feathers! He is a two-year-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for two-and-a-half-months.
