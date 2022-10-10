Monday morning top stories: Moped rider seriously injured in crash
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Moped rider seriously injured in crash
- Police are investigating a crash between a moped and a pickup truck Sunday evening near 19th and Peoria
- The driver of the moped was taken to the hospital with serious injuries
- More here: 1 seriously injured in moped collision at 19th & Quaker
One person hospitalized in South Lubbock shooting
- An investigation is underway into a shooting Sunday near 66th and Ave. U
- The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries
- Read more here: 1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting near 66th & Ave. U
Missiles strike Ukraine’s capital
- Russian missiles struck the Kyiv and other cities early this morning killing at least five and injuring dozens
- The attacks come a day after Russia’s president accused Ukraine of terrorism for bombing the bridge to Crimea
- Follow the latest here: Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.