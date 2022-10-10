Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Moped rider seriously injured in crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Moped rider seriously injured in crash

One person hospitalized in South Lubbock shooting

Missiles strike Ukraine’s capital

  • Russian missiles struck the Kyiv and other cities early this morning killing at least five and injuring dozens
  • The attacks come a day after Russia’s president accused Ukraine of terrorism for bombing the bridge to Crimea
  • Follow the latest here: Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

