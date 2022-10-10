Monday morning top stories: Moped rider seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Moped rider seriously injured in crash

Police are investigating a crash between a moped and a pickup truck Sunday evening near 19th and Peoria

The driver of the moped was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

More here: 1 seriously injured in moped collision at 19th & Quaker

One person hospitalized in South Lubbock shooting

An investigation is underway into a shooting Sunday near 66th and Ave. U

The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries

Read more here: 1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting near 66th & Ave. U

Missiles strike Ukraine’s capital

Russian missiles struck the Kyiv and other cities early this morning killing at least five and injuring dozens

The attacks come a day after Russia’s president accused Ukraine of terrorism for bombing the bridge to Crimea

Follow the latest here: Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead

