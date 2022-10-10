One more cool and damp day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain remains likely across the KCBD viewing area. Some will be heavy and may result in localized flooding. As always, drive to conditions.

Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are likely this morning, with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. Some storms may produce heavy rain, localized flooding, pea-size hail, and gusty winds.

Once again, the rain and clouds will keep highs below average. Temperatures will peak around eight to ten degrees below average for the date. Highs generally will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers will wind down overnight, though a few may linger into early Tuesday.

Lows again will be in the 50s across much of the South and Low Rolling Plains.

Mostly sunny and dry weather will take us through the rest of the work week and into Saturday. Our next chance of rain begins Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures generally will peak in the 70s Tuesday through Friday. Very warm Saturday with highs in the 80s for most of the area.

I expect Lubbock-area lows in the mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday, then very chilly mid- to upper 40s Thursday and Friday morning.

Keep up with storms and showers with our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. Keep up with our latest forecast also here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App.

