Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the moped driver in a fatal Central Lubbock crash.

Kaila Riojas, 18, suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday around 6 p.m. Police stated a truck was traveling West in the 4200 block of 19th Street.

Kaila was attempting to cross 19th Street when she was struck.

She was taken to UMC, where she later died.

No other injuries have been reported.

A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon.
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)

