Prison guard arrested, caught trying to bring PCP, fentanyl into unit

The Office of the Inspector General arrested Officer Gilma Parades for introduction of prohibited items inside a correctional institution.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - A Preston E. Smith correctional officer was arrested on Thursday after she was caught trying to bring liquid PCP and liquid fentanyl into the prison, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

Officer Gilma Parades attempted to bring in 17.5 oz. of liquid PCP and 21 oz. of liquid fentanyl. TDCJ officials report during a search of her vehicle, an additional 30.5 oz. of liquid PCP and 5 oz. of liquid Fentanyl were also found.

Parades was arrested by The Office of the Inspector General. She has been charged with the introduction of prohibited items inside a correctional institution.

The Preston E. Smith Unit is a maximum security prison. The prison houses up to 2,234 male inmates.

The investigation is ongoing.

