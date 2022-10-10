Local Listings
Protecting your home from fires: Lubbock Fire Rescue gives tips

Changing batteries in smoke detectors
Changing batteries in smoke detectors(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters say many fires are out of your control, but you can control how prepared you are should a fire start in your home.

The first step is for anyone with gas appliances.

“If you have natural a gas utility in your home, you need a carbon monoxide detector. Carbon monoxide leaks are called the silent killer, you can not see it, taste it, or smell it. The only way you are going to know if you have this issue is if you have a detector,” says Captain of Lubbock Fire Rescue Phillip Grandon.

On top of having carbon monoxide detectors, making sure your smoke detectors are up and running can help you discover quickly if a fire is starting.

Grandon says if you aren’t sure how to install one, you can visit the Lubbock Fire Rescue website to request a smoke alarm, and a Lubbock firefighter will come to your home and install one to make sure you are protected.

The next step is for all homeowners. Grandon says having at least one fire extinguisher somewhere in your home that is easily accessible is a key to containing a small fire before they become a bigger issue.

“A lot of times these things get pushed to the back of a closet so when you need it, you can’t find it. So make sure you have an ABC extinguisher and it can be easily found,” said Grandon.

Having a fire safety mindset is the next most important thing. Have a game plan and make sure you know what to do if you are woken up in the middle of the night by fire alarms.

Grandon says, “If you haven’t talked about it, you don’t know what they are going to do. So one thing is just to tell them; first, you want to close your door when you go to bed at night. It is called close before you doze.”

Grandon says closing your door can help act as a barrier against smoke, heat, and flames giving you time to exit out of a window in case of a fire.

For more ways to protect your home from fires, and to have LFR install smoke detectors click here.

