Sunshine and warmer temps return Tuesday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We begin to dry out overnight tonight with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures making a comeback for your Tuesday.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KCBD)

The widespread rain we saw this afternoon continues to push off to the eastern portion of the KCBD viewing area. A few spotty showers are possible through the night, but most of that shower activity will be tapering off by sunset. Temperatures will not cool off much overnight with lows in the 50s, and mostly cloudy skies.

A partly to mostly cloudy start to the day but clearing skies and dry conditions will quickly return by the afternoon. Temperatures will return to “normal” with highs in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow. We will still include a very slim chance for an isolated shower, but most of us will remain dry. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest, around 15 mph.

7-day highs
7-day highs(KCBD)

Dry and quiet through the rest of the workweek. Afternoon highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through Wednesday, the only effect we will see from that is cooler overnight lows in the 40s with no rain. Some changes are expected in the forecast by next weekend with rain and cooler temps returning.

Below is a look at the 7-day rainfall totals for the South Plains, courtesy of the West Texas Mesonet.

7-day rainfall
7-day rainfall(KCBD)

