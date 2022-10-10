Local Listings
Two injured in crash involving dump truck

Dump truck crash at Frankford and 82nd
Dump truck crash at Frankford and 82nd(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured after a crash between a dump truck and a pick-up truck.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue just before 1 p.m.

One person sustained moderate injuries and another was minorly injured.

Authorities are blocking traffic on Frankford; both northbound and southbound lanes have been limited to one lane.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The crash is still being investigated.

Source: KCBD Video
