Two injured in crash involving dump truck
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured after a crash between a dump truck and a pick-up truck.
The crash occurred at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue just before 1 p.m.
One person sustained moderate injuries and another was minorly injured.
Authorities are blocking traffic on Frankford; both northbound and southbound lanes have been limited to one lane.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The crash is still being investigated.
