1 injured after shooting at East Lubbock apartment complex

A man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after an overnight shooting at an East Lubbock...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after an overnight shooting at an East Lubbock apartment complex.

Just before 2:00 a.m., Police responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the Park Meadows Villa II. A caller told police they pulled into the parking lot and saw their friend was shot in the leg and stomach.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators also believe this could be related to another shooting reported around the same time near the 2100 block of 34th Street. However, police have not confirmed that connection.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

