Beto O’Rourke makes stop at Texas Tech in ‘Texas College Tour’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 11 is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming mid-term election. Beto O’Rourke is the Democratic candidate for Texas Governor. He made a stop in Lubbock to visit Texas Tech as he wrapped up his ‘Texas College Tour.’

“If I want to deliver for Lubbock, for West Texas, for smaller communities around us, I’ve got to show up, and I’ve got to be with the people that I want to serve,” O’Rourke said to a crowded room.

O’Rourke rallied hundreds of supporters inside Tech’s Frazier Alumni Pavilion. His first issue of the day was fighting veteran homelessness from the Governor’s mansion.

“This state, this country with extraordinary wealth, the most powerful on the planet, should spare no expense in making sure that every veteran has a roof over their head,” O’Rourke said.

Then O’Rourke shifted to the topics of cannabis regulation and gun control. The democrat claimed he has the same willpower to change Texas’ carry laws as the families who lost children in Uvalde. Specifically, he pushed again for raising the age to buy assault-style rifles.

“Those laws that have raised the age to 21, in other states are still on the books,” O’Rourke said. “And not only are they still in the books, they have dramatically reduced gun violence in those states that have adopted them.”

He made another proposal to protect Texans’ Health by expanding Medicaid. He said that would specifically help rural communities.

“These 16 rural hospitals that have closed down, they stand a better chance of reopening, we can hire more providers, expand access to mental health care.”

When it comes to abortion he said he knows he will have to be open to compromise.

“If we can move from the most extreme abortion ban in America that begins at conception with no exception for rape or incest, and ensure that Texas Women can make their own decisions about their own bodies,” O’Rourke said. “I’ll work with anyone, anytime anywhere, including Republican legislators.”

Finally, O’Rourke said he wants to reverse the trend of increasing violent crime.

“We need to fully fund our police departments and our sheriff’s offices. We need to make sure there’s accountability for anybody who dishonors that position of public trust,” O’Rourke said. “When you have all of that you improve public safety and security in our homes, in our schools and in our communities.”

