Beto O’Rourke to visit Texas Tech as part of college tour

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beto O’Rourke will visit Texas Tech University Tuesday on his college tour.

He’ll be at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion at 10:00 a.m. The Democratic candidate for governor will focus on talking and reaching out to young voters before the midterm elections.

O’Rourke is visiting more than 15 campuses across the state. O’Rourke runs against Governor Greg Abbott, who’s been in office since 2015.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8.

