Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Biden will deliver virtual remarks at a fire prevention summit on Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver virtual remarks on Tuesday at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control.

The U.S. Fire Administration is hosting the 75th Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

This year, it will be livestreamed from the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Among the issues being discussed is climate change, which experts say is fueling more frequent, deadly wildfires.

The summit is happening during Fire Prevention Week, which began on Sunday. It is the 100th year of the week’s observance.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon.
Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
Tow truck pulling semi, trailer overturns blocking South Loop 289
UPDATE: Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle
Hockley County Sheriff's Office
Good Samaritan robbed after stopping to help couple in disabled vehicle

Latest News

Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Camilla, the Queen Consort, and King Charles III attend a reception to thank the community of...
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says
Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving
LIVE: Biden gives fire prevention summit remarks