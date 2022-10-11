Local Listings
City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications.

The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.

The questionnaire is intended to inform the Engineering Department on how to improve floodplain management by providing a roadmap of where the city experiences the most debilitating flooding. As well as provide information to residents about flood hazards in their area and how they can navigate the potential risks.

For additional information and to contact the city with additional questions, residents are encouraged to visit the engineering services page.

