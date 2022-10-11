Local Listings
Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dale Holton, a former police chief and longtime member of the LPD, died on Sunday.

“Holton will be remembered as a friend to many, but most importantly, as a leader of the men and women he served,” the LPD said in a tribute on their Facebook page.

Holton started his service with the Lubbock Police Department in 1973. During his 37-year tenure, he served on Lubbock’s first SWAT Team and first Special Weapons and Tactics team. He also spearheaded the inclusion of digital cameras and laptops in police vehicles.

Holton received many awards for his work.

He served as police chief from Feb. 2008 until his retirement in Feb. 2011. The Texas House of Representatives honored Holton upon his retirement.

Funeral services have not yet been scheduled.

