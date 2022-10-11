Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Black Cherry

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Black Cherry, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old Labrador/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

Black Cherry loves treats and knows basic commands. She is sweet, outgoing and gets along with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abe.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon.
Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
Tow truck pulling semi, trailer overturns blocking South Loop 289
UPDATE: Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle
Hockley County Sheriff's Office
Good Samaritan robbed after stopping to help couple in disabled vehicle

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Black Cherry
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Black Cherry
Meet Abe! He is a three-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abe
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Abe
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Abe
Meet Feathers! He is a two-year-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for two-and-a-half-months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Feathers