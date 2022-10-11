KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Black Cherry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Black Cherry, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old Labrador/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

Black Cherry loves treats and knows basic commands. She is sweet, outgoing and gets along with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abe.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.