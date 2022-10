LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 3800 block of 25th Street near Maxey Park.

According to LFR, the call came in at 3:55 p.m. and responders were on the scene by 4 p.m.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.