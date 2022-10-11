Literary Lubbock and Lubbock libraries partner for Lubbock Book Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Literacy Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Libraries will be co-hosting the Lubbock Book Festival this weekend.

The festival will feature authors local to Lubbock, talks with book industry experts, writing workshops and live music.

“This event aims to celebrate the written word, connect authors and readers, showcase local authors, and fundraise for Literacy Lubbock’s adult education programs,” according to a release.

The festival will be located at the Mahon Library on the following dates:

Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Kids Day)

On the Expo floor, local authors will be set up throughout the stacks, selling and signing books and talking with readers.

The event will also include scheduled programming with authors, publishers and other industry experts.

Writers can also participate in a Writer’s Workshop.

“Authors in all stages of their writing journey, from newbie to published author, can network, hone their craft, and learn tips and tricks of the industry,” according to the release.

Local songwriters, musicians and performers will also be showcasing their work at the event.

Event organizers have designated Sunday as Kids Day, according to the release. The programming will be centered around children, incorporating a Star Wars theme. The festival will also be visiting some Lubbock schools.

“Mari Mancusi, former Emmy-award-winning TV producer and author of more than two dozen sci-fi/fantasy books for kids, will visit Frenship Middle School on Friday, October 14th as well,” the release stated. “She’ll talk with their sixth graders about the value of reading, writing, and storytelling.”

Each student will receive a copy of Mancusi’s book, “Dragon Ops.”

A VIP Lounge will also be available for paid attendees of the festival.

A special Prologue Party will also be available for honors, sponsors, VIP badge holders and authors Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the LHUCA.

“The festival committee has been blessed with passionate members, and we’ve worked with local literary-minded businesses and organizations, such as Barnes & Noble, Wild Lark Books, Caprock Writers Alliance, and LHUCA, to make this festival possible,” the release stated.

