Lubbock Police Department ‘Special Response Group’ returns from Houston training

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special unit within the Lubbock Police Department just returned home from Houston after a week-long training program. The ‘Special Response Group’, also known as SRG officers, trains multiple times every month. SRG is made up of 50 police officers and 16 firefighters.

They train in difficult, high-pressure situations to ensure they are prepared for anything. Since September 2021, LPD has sent five groups of eight SRG officers to Houston for training.

LPD Patrol Sergeant Chris Paine said the pieces of training are specific to facilitating peaceful protests and demonstrations.

“And so at that training, the officers have a foundation and they’re given training facilities to operate within and know the basic entire function of how we can respond to that type of police function so that our citizens in this city, in this state, and in this nation, can have their voice heard in a peaceful manner and in a way that is not dangerous to them or anyone else. So that’s what that training represents,” Paine said.

Sergeant Paine calls this group the department’s most versatile officers since they specialize in anything from crowd control to active shooters.

Lieutenant Jason Lewis said this SRG is more adaptive and more inclusive than any other unit.

“SRG has two primary functions. One of those is the facilitation of demonstrations and protests, and the other one is active shooter,” Lews Said. “Obviously, and in today’s climate in the US, that’s a huge problem no matter where you live, and we want to make sure that we lead the way when it comes to the safety of our community and to people being heard.”

Lewis said this unit wants the community to know that they are there to help but they are also there to keep everyone safe.

The SRG trains day and night in many different types of scenarios to ensure that they are prepared for any situation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.