Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday night.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon.
Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
Tow truck pulling semi, trailer overturns blocking South Loop 289
UPDATE: Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle
Hockley County Sheriff's Office
Good Samaritan robbed after stopping to help couple in disabled vehicle

Latest News

The Uvalde schools leaders announced his retirement after new details are released about the...
Uvalde superintendent retires
FILE - Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., at a hearing May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington....
Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis
Beto O'Rourke in Lubbock
Beto O’Rourke to visit Texas Tech as part of college tour
Cheri Sloniker has had her service dog for more than seven years.
Woman says she can’t find a place to live because she has a service dog