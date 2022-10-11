Remembering former Lubbock Police Chief Dale Holton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dale Holton spent decades serving the Lubbock community. Holton started on the Lubbock Police force in 1974, and for the next 37 years, he served as a SWAT officer, SWAT commander, Assistant Chief, and Chief of Police. Holton was originally set to retire from the force in 2008, but when the city asked him to take over for retiring chief Claude Jones he said ‘yes.’

Former LPD officer Roy Bassett says Holton agreed to give back to his community.

Roy Bassett says, “I think he saw that as something he did want, but he also saw it as something he felt like he owed the department, another way for him to give back to the department and to the city of Lubbock and he was a great chief.”

During his time as chief, those who worked under him all said the same, that he was always a man of his word.

“He is one of those you know it is a phrase that is almost been lost in these times but his word was his bond. If Dale Holton told you he was going to do something then that’s what was going to be done,” said Basset.

Former LPD officer Ray Mendoza said, “The most honorable man you could ever meet. Honest, integrity, full of character, he always shot straight.”

The word integrity is something Holton encouraged all of his officers to strive for, so much so he had it painted on the wall of the Lubbock Police Department. Ray Mendoza says that word will always remind him of Chief Holton.

“He always believed that you only had integrity once and he made sure everyone in the department knew that,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza said although Holton was high-ranking and admired by all, it was his work ethic that earned him that admiration.

“He was admired by not just the command staff but the bottom line officers, the front line officers they admired him and never hesitated to get out there and work with the troops,” Mendoza said.

Chief Holton helped pioneer the way for the Lubbock Police Department, including bringing laptops and digital cameras to patrol vehicles. Mendoza says that is just a small way his legacy will live on.

“He knew, he understood which way law enforcement was going and he got us in the right direction and we benefited from that and the officers that are coming up will benefit from that,” said Mendoza.

Funeral services for Dale Holton are scheduled for Oct. 18th at 11 a.m. at the Lubbock Trinity Church. Chief Holton was 70 years old.

