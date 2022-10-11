Seagraves woman killed in Gaines County crash

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Seagraves woman died at the hospital after a crash in Gaines County early Sunday morning.

According to DPS, 79-year-old Patricia Wingo was driving southbound on US 62 when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Brian Armendariz. Investigators say Armendariz was driving northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes when he collided with Wingo.

Wingo was taken to Brownfield Regional Medical Center where she later died. Armendariz was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were not wearing seatbelts, according to DPS.

The crash remains under investigation.

