Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak in Pa.

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles...
Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (Gray News) - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare caused more than two dozen children and workers to be rushed to the hospital on Monday morning.

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.

A fire official said 26 people were taken to hospitals, and all are in stable condition, according to a Lehigh Valley News reporter.

Eighteen people were hospitalized, and 14 of those are in stable condition, with the condition of the others unknown, CNN reported.

The workers at the daycare made an emergency call after a child was found unconscious, WFMZ reported. When emergency crews arrived, their equipment alerted them to the carbon monoxide.

Several of those at the daycare were showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, prompting a massive emergency response.

Authorities said they were looking for the cause of the leak.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Carbon monoxide, though colorless and odorless, can be a deadly gas. Every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental CO poisoning and about 50,000 people need emergency care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon.
Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
Tow truck pulling semi, trailer overturns blocking South Loop 289
UPDATE: Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle
Hockley County Sheriff's Office
Good Samaritan robbed after stopping to help couple in disabled vehicle

Latest News

WATCH: Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies
Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies
WATCH: Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies
WATCH: Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies
The Supreme Court building is seen in this photo from Feb. 3, 2020.
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe