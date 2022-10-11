South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way.

While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the county’s help.

Timber Ridge resident Michael Frith said, “I keep trying to get across to them: yes, this was a drainage street and this was working well until you added the volume of water to what you have -- it’s no longer adequate. You cannot expect this treet or that alley or both of them to accept that much water because it’sgoingn to start coming into peoples’ houses and they don’t see that, and I don’t know why.”

Frith says he has been in contact with County Commissioner Terence Kovar over the issue. In response, Kovar has proposed changes in the area to alleviate the flooding.

