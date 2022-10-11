Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way.

While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the county’s help.

Timber Ridge resident Michael Frith said, “I keep trying to get across to them: yes, this was a drainage street and this was working well until you added the volume of water to what you have -- it’s no longer adequate. You cannot expect this treet or that alley or both of them to accept that much water because it’sgoingn to start coming into peoples’ houses and they don’t see that, and I don’t know why.”

Frith says he has been in contact with County Commissioner Terence Kovar over the issue. In response, Kovar has proposed changes in the area to alleviate the flooding.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon.
Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Tow truck pulling semi, trailer overturns blocking South Loop 289
UPDATE: Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle
Lubbock Special Response Group at Houston training
Lubbock Police Department ‘Special Response Group’ returns from Houston training
The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
Auction cancelled for Joyland Amusement park
Joyland Amusement Park auction cancelled