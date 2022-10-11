Sunny dry weather to precede next week’s rain and colder temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunshine, gusty southwest winds, and the result has been temps in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for the region.

Tomorrow will bring a change as temperatures will drop slightly and a windy cold front will roll across the area. It’s a dry cold front, but it will continue the gusty winds, but from the north-northeast all day. Wind speeds will average 15-25 mph, but there will be some gusts of 30-35 mph through noon.

Looking ahead, sunny, dry, and in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday, and some low 80s possible on Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday into next week, it’s back to rain and colder temps.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.