Sunshine brings a South Plains warm up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier and warmer weather returns to the South Plains area today. The pattern will foster chilly nights and early mornings, but warm afternoons.

Low clouds and areas of low visibility in fog/mist are possible through about mid-morning. Sunny and breezy conditions beginning late morning will contribute to a much warmer afternoon. Highs will be near average for the date.

As the sun sets (7:18 PM at Lubbock) a chill returns. Tonight will be clear and chilly. Lows will be in the 50s, slightly above average.

A weak cold front will pass south through the area early tomorrow. The day, however, will be sunny. Also breezy. Only slightly cooler than today, still in the 70s.

Mostly fair and dry weather, with chilly mornings and warm afternoons, will continue through Saturday. Saturday temperatures will peak in the 80s, about ten degrees above average.

A moderately strong cold front will arrive Saturday night or Sunday morning. Temperatures, especially highs, will drop into the 60s and perhaps the 50s. Rain currently looks likely Sunday and Monday.

