Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Three vehicle crash on S. Loop and Indiana

Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a two-vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue...
Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a two-vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue in the westbound lanes.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a three-vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue in the westbound lanes.

LFR received the call around 5:10 p.m. The involved vehicles are a blue Nissan, a black Jeep, and a blue Hyundai.

Traffic was diverted to the far left lane, and according to LPD, responding crews reported that the vehicles were now on the access road.

So far no injuries have been reported.

Motorists in the area are advised to drive with caution.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon.
Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
Brian Armendariz, 21
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
Tow truck pulling semi, trailer overturns blocking South Loop 289
UPDATE: Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle

Latest News

Tow truck pulling semi, trailer overturns blocking South Loop 289
UPDATE: Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle
Dump truck crash at Frankford and 82nd
Two injured in crash involving dump truck
LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche...
2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Two vehicle crash at S Loop and Slide causes lane closures