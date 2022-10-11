Three vehicle crash on S. Loop and Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a three-vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue in the westbound lanes.

LFR received the call around 5:10 p.m. The involved vehicles are a blue Nissan, a black Jeep, and a blue Hyundai.

Traffic was diverted to the far left lane, and according to LPD, responding crews reported that the vehicles were now on the access road.

So far no injuries have been reported.

Motorists in the area are advised to drive with caution.

