Tuesday morning top stories: 1 moderately injured in East Lubbock shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 injured in East Lubbock shooting

Moped driver dies following crash

Road project causes flooding in Woodrow Road neighborhood

  • Residents say road work on South Indiana is flooding homes in the Timer Ridge Neighborhood
  • Critics say the drainage streets can no longer handle the amount of storm runoff from the construction
  • Details here: South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding

