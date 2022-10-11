Tuesday morning top stories: 1 moderately injured in East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 injured in East Lubbock shooting

Police are investigating a shooting around 1:45 this morning at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Oak Ave.

The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries

Moped driver dies following crash

Police say 18-year-old Kaila Riojas was crossing 19th Street near Peoria Sunday night when she collided with a pickup truck

She was taken to UMC where she later died

Road project causes flooding in Woodrow Road neighborhood

Residents say road work on South Indiana is flooding homes in the Timer Ridge Neighborhood

Critics say the drainage streets can no longer handle the amount of storm runoff from the construction

