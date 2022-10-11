Tuesday morning top stories: 1 moderately injured in East Lubbock shooting
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 injured in East Lubbock shooting
- Police are investigating a shooting around 1:45 this morning at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Oak Ave.
- The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries
- Read more here: 1 injured after shooting at East Lubbock apartment complex
Moped driver dies following crash
- Police say 18-year-old Kaila Riojas was crossing 19th Street near Peoria Sunday night when she collided with a pickup truck
- She was taken to UMC where she later died
- More here: Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
Road project causes flooding in Woodrow Road neighborhood
- Residents say road work on South Indiana is flooding homes in the Timer Ridge Neighborhood
- Critics say the drainage streets can no longer handle the amount of storm runoff from the construction
- Details here: South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.