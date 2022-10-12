Local Listings
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 66th and Indiana Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Police report that the crash occurred between a passenger car and a motorcycle. The passenger car appears to be on its side. Another person also sustained minor injuries.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit has been dispatched to investigate the crash, according to LPD’s twitter page

LPD could not confirm if anyone has been taken to the hospital.

The intersection has been blocked off while emergency crews work the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

