1 seriously injured in crash involving bicyclist in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries at 82nd Street and I-27.

Officers responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. Police say one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

All west bound traffic on 82nd street from the interstate is being diverted. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

