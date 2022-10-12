Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Artemis I moon rocket gets new launch date

Hurricane Ian caused NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, delaying...
Hurricane Ian caused NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, delaying the launch until November.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has set a new launch attempt date for the Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The agency announced it will try again in the early hours of Nov. 14.

The uncrewed mission is just the start of a program that aims to return people to the moon.

Getting this first mission off the ground to test the rocket, spacecraft and subsystems has been a trying endeavor.

A series of issues, including a faulty sensor, a fuel leak and severe weather, has caused NASA to abandon previous launches.

The new timeline means the system could roll out to the launch pad as soon as Nov. 4 and return to Earth on Dec. 9.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Armendariz, 21
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
The family of 17-year-old Dylan Montes says he was killed in an accidental shooting this...
Family pushes for gun safety after 17-year-old dies in South Lubbock shooting
A man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after an overnight shooting at an East Lubbock...
1 injured after shooting at East Lubbock apartment complex
The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members...
Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’

Latest News

Tasks like taking care of children and pets, cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry must be done,...
How much time the average American spends on chores
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Bear 747, who weighs up to 1,400 pounds, is the biggest bear known to catch salmon at Brooks...
Fat Bear Week crowns its 2022 winner
Floridians in shelters after Hurricane Ian are experiencing hardships.
After Hurricane Ian, residents with homes still underwater are struggling